    I-T raids on at Singapore-based asset manager’s Chennai office

    On Tuesday (December 17), Income Tax officials conducted raids at two locations in Chennai, including the office complex owned by Keppel Limited, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Dec 2024 10:22 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Nearly four months after it bought a massive office complex in Porur in Chennai for Rs 2,200 crore, a Singapore headquartered multinational asset management company came under the radar of the taxmen.

    A seven-member team from the Chennai unit of Income Tax department is involved in the operation, it said.

    The raid follows Keppel’s purchase of One Paramount, a freehold Grade A office complex in Porur, for Rs 2,200 crore in August.

    IT RaidIncome Tax Department
    Online Desk

