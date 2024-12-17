I-T raids on at Singapore-based asset manager’s Chennai office

CHENNAI: Nearly four months after it bought a massive office complex in Porur in Chennai for Rs 2,200 crore, a Singapore headquartered multinational asset management company came under the radar of the taxmen.

On Tuesday (December 17), Income Tax officials conducted raids at two locations in Chennai, including the office complex owned by Keppel Limited, according to a Thanthi TV report.

A seven-member team from the Chennai unit of Income Tax department is involved in the operation, it said.

The raid follows Keppel’s purchase of One Paramount, a freehold Grade A office complex in Porur, for Rs 2,200 crore in August.