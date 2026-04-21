I-T dept files police complaint against TNCC president over false claim

The department clarified that it conducted verification exercises in parts of Sriperumbudur based on intelligence inputs about suspected movement of unaccounted cash ahead of the election. Officials said these checks were routine, carried out in coordination with other authorities and did not involve Selvaperunthagai.

Stating that the remarks were false and defamatory, the department reported the matter to the Election Commission and filed a police complaint seeking legal action for the dissemination of false information.