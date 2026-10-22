I still have the urge to explore: Thota Tharani

This independence is central to how he distinguishes his painting practice from his work in cinema. While filmmaking involves creating visuals for directors, cinematographers and producers, painting is a more personal pursuit. “I feel that the painting is yours and the film work is for somebody else. But still, you have to have your soul and thought into the subject, into the painting or to the film side,” he says.

His experience in cinema has brought him wider public recognition, but Tharani says the two practices follow different approaches. While his work in films involves creating visuals for directors, cinematographers and producers, painting is a more personal pursuit. His Kayadu cinema series is an exception to his usual practice of keeping the two worlds separate.

“I don't consider films and painting to be the same. Films are of a different approach and painting is of a different approach. The work I do in the film industry is for other people, like directors, cameramen or producers, but the painting is done purely for me. I don't think I should be concerned about whether one person likes my painting or another doesn't. Once you do your painting, you know what is coming out of it and you understand it better. I feel that the painting is yours and the film work is for somebody else,” he says.

Music has also played a significant role in his artistic journey. A lifelong listener, Tharani recalls being drawn to film background scores from the 1960s and 1970s, remembering the composers, conductors and musicians behind them. His interest extends to Western classical composers such as Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, as well as composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This fascination eventually found expression in his Symphony series, among his most colourful bodies of work. The series grew out of his longstanding engagement with music and allowed him to experiment with colour on a large scale. “That is where the symphony series were born,” he says, describing the works as some of the most joyful paintings he has created.

His relationship with materials is equally exploratory. Whether working with pencil, oil pastels, watercolours or murals, he believes each medium demands a different approach. He is also open to finding inspiration in subjects that might otherwise appear ordinary.