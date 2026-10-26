‘I hope to add an Indian quality to my personality’: Olivier Ortiz

A

I have seen very little so far. However, I know that all my colleagues would love to visit Chennai because of its cultural vibrancy. I am keen to discover spaces dedicated to contemporary art. I missed the most recent 'Contemporary Now' event, but I hope to attend the next one. I would also be delighted to explore more traditional sites, such as the DakshinaChitra museum.

At our last event, 'La Nuit Blanche', we hosted many artists rooted in traditional Tamil folk culture. We also collaborate with other international cultural centres, such as the Goethe-Institut. I have been told that jazz has an important place here, which is why we have scheduled several jazz concerts for the coming months. Just as I wish to discover as many cultural venues as possible here, I hope the public will learn about us and visit Alliance Française. I would be happy to offer our gallery or exhibition space as a platform to showcase the enduring creativity that thrives in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.