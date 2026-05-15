I donated 60 litres of breast milk to govt hospitals: Badminton star Jwala Gutta

CHENNAI: Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta has revealed that she donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai after becoming a mother. Her post detailing this initiative on social media has now drawn widespread attention and sparked conversations about breast milk donation and NICU care for premature babies.
Why did Jwala Gutta donate breast milk to government hospitals?
Explaining her decision, Jwala said donor milk can play a crucial role in saving the lives of newborns, especially premature babies admitted to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). She mentioned that even 100 ml of donated milk can feed a one-kilogram baby for several days.
According to her, many mothers are unable to provide breast milk immediately after childbirth due to health complications, stress, illness or premature delivery. In such cases, donor milk becomes an important source of nutrition and immunity for infants.
How can donated breast milk help newborn babies?
Jwala also highlighted that donor human milk can reduce the risk of serious intestinal infections and other health complications in premature babies. She encouraged people to contact nearby hospitals and healthcare authorities to understand more about milk donation programmes and milk banks.
The former badminton player and her husband, actor Vishnu Vishal, welcomed their baby girl last year. She has previously spoken about the need for greater awareness about milk banks in India.
How did social media users react to Jwala Gutta’s initiative?
Several social media users appreciated Jwala for openly speaking about breast milk donation, a topic that is often considered sensitive. Many called her gesture inspiring and said it could motivate more mothers to come forward and donate milk to help babies in need.