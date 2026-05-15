I donated 60 litres of breast milk to govt hospitals: Badminton star Jwala Gutta

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Explaining her decision, Jwala said donor milk can play a crucial role in saving the lives of newborns, especially premature babies admitted to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). She mentioned that even 100 ml of donated milk can feed a one-kilogram baby for several days.

According to her, many mothers are unable to provide breast milk immediately after childbirth due to health complications, stress, illness or premature delivery. In such cases, donor milk becomes an important source of nutrition and immunity for infants.