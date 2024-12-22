I am looking forward to my Tamil song with Dharan Kumar, says South Korean singer Aoora

CHENNAI: Born in Seoul, South Korea, Aoora is every bit Indian from heart. He carved a place for himself among us through his affable banter in season 17 of Bigg Boss, and has since then, never missed an occasion to visit the country.

After a boisterous roister of his concert in Chennai, organised by Enchanted Experiences, in collaboration with Vectormob, the Kpop singer and composer spoke to us from Korea, and is already pumped about his return to the city with a promising line-up of work ahead of him.

Excerpts from the interview:

Could you tell us a little about your time in Chennai?

My first visit to chennai was in April for some meetings. I was here for a day. This time on, it was for my concert, but again on a short haul. Whatever I have seen of the city really matches my aura. Chennai is colourful and full of vibrant energy. I also felt that the people are extremely welcoming.

What is your take on the acceptance of Korean music on a global scale? Also, how do you think it’s been accepted in India?

I think Kpop is accepted and popular on a global level because of the efforts that go in making the music and visual elements, which are unique. Kpop is a visual art, which has made it a global phenomenon. In India, the followers for Korean artistes are growing exponentially.

Who is a Korean singer/ band whom you follow the most?

My favourite has to be Jungkook from BTS. I also admire G-Dragon, who is known as the ‘King of Kpop’.

What are certain myths surrounding Korean music which you would like to address?

There is a myth that Kpop idols are all about good looks alone. But the truth is that they train very hard for long hours on their vocals, dance, diet and overall mental strength. We should not be narrowed down to just our appearance.

Do you have a favourite Tamil singer?

It has to be Anirudh Ravichander for me. His songs are very energetic and in recent times, all trending songs I heard are made by him. He is a musical genius and I would one day love to work with him.

Have you considered exploring a career in the Tamil music industry? What genre of songs would you like to perform?

I would love to explore energetic dance numbers in Tamil. I also want to explore Tamil films, not just music. I am currently working on a Tamil song with music director Dharan Kumar.

Are there any similarities between south Indian and Korea which you have found during your time here?

There are so many common words in Korean and Tamil, which is pleasantly surprising. Food choices are also quite the same. Both south Indians and Koreans love rice and rice-based cuisines.