Hyundai, IIT Madras launch paediatric cancer care initiative

CHENNAI: The Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, in association with the IIT-Madras, launched the ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative.

A senior company official said Rs 56 crore has been earmarked towards the cause. The initiative aims to conduct over 225 cancer awareness and screening camps across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana over the next four years.

“Hyundai Motor India Foundation, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched the Hyundai Hope for Cancer initiative dedicated towards transforming paediatric cancer care in India,” a press release said on Sunday.

Commenting on the initiative, Hyundai Motor India Ltd Associate Vice-President and Vertical Head–Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication and Social, Puneet Anand, said, “Hyundai Hope for Cancer reflects our firm belief that technology, compassion and collaboration can drive transformative change in cancer care.”

“With a commitment of Rs 56 crore, including a dedicated Rs 3 crore cancer care fund, HMIF is working towards building equitable access to early detection, research, treatment and community outreach efforts that have already touched over 11,000 lives so far,” Anand added.