Hyperloop pods, solar cars shine at IIT-M innovation expo

The two-day event, organised by the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, brought together over 45 student innovation teams from the Centre for Innovation (CFI) and more than 30 early-stage startups from the Nirmaan pre-incubation programme, highlighting technologies that could evolve into the next-generation deep-tech ventures.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the expo in the presence of IIT-M Director V Kamakoti and faculty members.