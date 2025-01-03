Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 9.5 crore seized at Chennai airport in last two days; 3.5 kg on Thursday

CHENNAI: The Custom officials at the Chennai airport seized 3.5 kg of first-quality hydroponic ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 3.5 crore, smuggled from Thailand.

A 35-year-old male passenger from Chennai was arrested in connection to the case.

He arrived in Chennai on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok on Wednesday midnight.

His suspicious behaviour drew the attention of custom officials leading to an inquiry.

Upon questioning, the man gave contradictory answers, prompting the officials to inspect his belongings.

During the search, they concealed seven parcels containing hydroponic ganja weighing 3.5 kg.

Following this, the customs officials arrested the smuggler and confiscated it.

For last two consecutive days, authorities at Chennai Airport have confiscated a total of 9.5 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs. 9.5 crore.