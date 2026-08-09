Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 4 crore seized at Chennai airport, Malaysian tourist arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 4 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth around Rs 4 crore from a Malaysian tourist at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday (August 8) night and arrested him on smuggling charges.
Acting on specific intelligence that a large consignment of narcotics was being smuggled into Chennai from Thailand by air, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs was placed on high alert at the airport.
Tracking the passenger flight from Bangkok that landed around midnight on Saturday (August 8), customs officers intercepted a 35-year-old Malaysian national with a tourist visa.
He claimed to have ‘nothing to declare’ and attempted to exit through the Green Channel.
Officials found his behaviour suspicious and detained him for questioning. When he gave contradictory answers, he was then taken to the Customs office for a detailed baggage check.
During the search, officers found four parcels concealed inside his suitcase. The parcels contained 4.3 kg of premium processed hydroponic ganja. The international market value of the seized narcotics is estimated at around Rs 4 crore.
The Malaysian tourist was arrested and the drugs were seized. During interrogation, he told officials that he was a ‘drug mule’ for an international narcotics smuggling gang. He said that he had collected the parcel in Thailand and was supposed to deliver it to contacts in Chennai.
Customs officials are now investigating the intended recipient of the consignment in Chennai and the location of the international drug network within the city.