Humid August ahead, light rainfall likely in Chennai on August 2, says IMD

The monthly and seasonal climate outlook released by the IMD said rain activity across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would vary by region during August.

North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive normal to above-normal rain. Similar rain is forecast for South Coastal Tamil Nadu. North and south interior Tamil Nadu are likely to record normal rain, while the Western Ghats districts are expected to face a rain deficit.

The outlook for the second half of the Southwest Monsoon season, covering August and September, indicates a similar rain pattern. While cumulative rain over India is projected to remain below normal, eastern parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to benefit from favourable atmospheric conditions. In contrast, the Western Ghats region is likely to continue experiencing subdued rain.