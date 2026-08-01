Humid August ahead, light rainfall likely in Chennai on August 2, says IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected normal to above-normal rain for the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during August, even as the Western Ghats districts are expected to witness below-normal rain due to strengthening moderate El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
The monthly and seasonal climate outlook released by the IMD said rain activity across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would vary by region during August.
North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive normal to above-normal rain. Similar rain is forecast for South Coastal Tamil Nadu. North and south interior Tamil Nadu are likely to record normal rain, while the Western Ghats districts are expected to face a rain deficit.
The outlook for the second half of the Southwest Monsoon season, covering August and September, indicates a similar rain pattern. While cumulative rain over India is projected to remain below normal, eastern parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to benefit from favourable atmospheric conditions. In contrast, the Western Ghats region is likely to continue experiencing subdued rain.
According to the IMD, moderate El Niño conditions prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean are expected to strengthen further during the remainder of the Southwest Monsoon season. Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are likely to continue through August, although some international climate models indicate possible development of a positive IOD during September, which could partly offset the impact of El Niño over peninsular India. Alongside the rain outlook, the IMD said August is expected to be warm and humid across most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Maximum temperatures are likely to remain near normal to slightly above normal across most regions, although places receiving frequent rain may record temperatures close to normal. The monthly average minimum temperatures are also expected to remain normal to above normal, with warm and humid nights likely across many places.
Meanwhile, Chennai received light rain on Friday evening, providing relief from the day’s heat. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the evening and night hours over the city on Monday. RMC has also forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, over north coastal Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry, as well as parts of the Western Ghats region until Monday.
Maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal at a few places over orth Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next couple of days.