Human skull found at Chennai construction site 9 months after cave-in

CHENNAI: In a shocking discovery, a human skull was found at a construction site in Velachery, where nine months ago a portable container caved in during rain caused by cyclone Michaung, killing two workers.

The incident occurred on December 4, 2023, when a 50-foot deep pit collapsed, trapping several workers. Totally ten people were rescued, but two workers, Naresh and Jayaseelan, were found dead after a 100-hour rescue operation.

As construction work resumed at the site, the workers found a skull believed to be of a security guard Deepak Pagadi who was on duty when the collapse happened. He is a worker from West Bengal who had gone missing during the collapse.

The police have sent the skull to the government hospital in Royapettah for further examination. The cause of death will be determined after the completion of medical tests.

It may be recalled a portable container that was placed on the side of the pit at the under-construction site on Five Furlong Road in Velachery crumbled along with the land creating a trench, bringing down a bus shelter and a portion of the floor of a CNG fuel outlet adjoining on December 4.