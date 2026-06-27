Huge stock gutted in textile shop fire in Avadi

CHENNAI: A devastating fire gutted Krishnar Silks near the Avadi market in Tiruvallur district on Friday (June 26), destroying huge textile stock valued running to crores of rupees.
The blaze started in the evening when sparks from an electrical distribution box on the ground floor ignited, with flames rapidly spreading through the four-storey building.
In a swift evacuation, more than 80 employees were safely led out, and officials confirmed no human casualties. Firefighters from Avadi, Ambattur Industrial Estate, and Poonamallee, reinforced by water tankers from the Avadi Corporation, deployed four fire tenders to bring the inferno under control. Police have registered a case and are actively investigating the incident.