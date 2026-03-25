How Madhan Karky is gamifying Tamil through Thambaa Labs and Payil

Interactive tools to learn Tamil

“I used to visit quite often and interact with the students in Tamil. But they mostly respond in English. When I wondered why, the students informed me that they were allowed to speak only English on campus. Even if the school allows, they are tuned to speak English spontaneously. While writing lyrics for a song, I was carried away by the thought of how I can take our words, grammar and literature to the next generation,” starts Madhan Karky, who was determined not to follow the conventional way. With more than 13 years of his research put into place, he decided to build interactive platforms to make his vision a reality through Payil and Thambaa Tamil Labs.

His 50-member team, which includes linguists, programmers, designers and writers, have been teaching Tamil for kids across 35 countries previously. “With our learnings from those experiences, we built tools and took them to schools in Tamil Nadu. However, in Madurai, children struggled to understand the working of those tools. We took the feedback and worked on it to make the tools more accessible. The major aim of making these tools is to incorporate Tamil in day-to-day lives,” he says.

The team has been working on Payil and Thambaa Tamil Labs for two years now. Instead of limiting themselves to reimagining curriculum in books, they aimed to broaden the scope to keep students engaged and thus started Thambaa Tamil Labs. But why the name Thambaa? “We wanted a name that was playful yet meaningful. So, Thambaa can be thambi (brother), and the short form of Thamba means Tamil Paadam. Another meaning is that if we split Tham-baa, it signifies Our Song. Thambaa is our playful and friendly mascot, for whom the kids will pass through different levels, win sugarcanes and balls to feed and play with him,” explains the lyricist.