How intact your glow this Holi?

Harsh chemicals, prolonged sun exposure, and repeated washing can leave behind rashes, dryness, breakouts, and brittle strands. While the festival is meant to paint memories in bright hues, it should not leave your skin irritated or your scalp damaged for weeks after.

From pre-Holi oiling rituals and sunscreen layering to choosing safer colours and following the right post-celebration cleansing routine, mindful care can help you enjoy the day without regret.