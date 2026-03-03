How intact your glow this Holi?

CHENNAI: Holi becomes a riot of joy and togetherness, filling the air with vibrant colours. But beneath the festive spirit lies an often-ignored concern the impact of synthetic colours on skin and hair.
Harsh chemicals, prolonged sun exposure, and repeated washing can leave behind rashes, dryness, breakouts, and brittle strands. While the festival is meant to paint memories in bright hues, it should not leave your skin irritated or your scalp damaged for weeks after.
From pre-Holi oiling rituals and sunscreen layering to choosing safer colours and following the right post-celebration cleansing routine, mindful care can help you enjoy the day without regret.
Here are a few tips from skin and hair care specialists to enjoy a safe Holi.
Synthetic colours, loaded with chemicals, can strip moisture, clog follicles, and cause breakage. Dr Vishnu Ramachandran says these issues hit harder in Chennai’s humid weather. “Protecting your hair ensures the festival's joy doesn't fade into hair-related woes,” he suggests.
Dos
Apply cold-pressed coconut or almond oil generously to the hair before play; it seals the cuticles and prevents colours from sticking.
Wear a cap or beanie as a physical barrier for extra defence.
Post-celebration, rinse with room-temperature water, then use a sulfate-free shampoo twice, followed by conditioner to gently cleanse without drying.
Don’ts
Avoid loose hair; tie it into a bun to minimise the exposed surface.
Skip hair dyes or styling products beforehand. They attract and trap colours.
Never use hot water for washing. It opens the cuticles, increasing absorption.
Hold off on salon heat treatments like keratin or straightening for three weeks after the festival, allowing recovery from any residue.
According to cosmetologist Dr Vijai Saran, people with skin diseases or sensitivity should avoid playing with colours during Holi. “People who have done waxing, bleaching, chemical peels, or laser treatments should also avoid the festival,” he adds. A few essential tips to enjoy a happy festival include:
Dos
Apply a generous amount of coconut or almond oil all over the skin.
Use a good sunscreen with SPF 40 or 50.
Don’ts
Do not use harsh, chemical-filled face wash after playing with colours. Use a mild foam face wash and body wash. A mild scrubber can be used.
Avoid using hot water to clear the colours. Room-temperature water is more than enough to safeguard the skin barrier from damage.