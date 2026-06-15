How Chennai’s home bakers are taking over

COCOA AND CRUMBS

For the baker behind Cocoa and Crumbs, the journey began even earlier — baking from high school without an oven, purely for family. The business officially launched in March 2025, and social media made all the difference. “Social media is the sole reason I made so many sales recently. My first proper sale came at a college stall at Stella Maris. I was sold out. It made me feel really accomplished,” says Anush Rachel, founder of Cocoa and Crumbs.

Custom cakes and cookie tins remain her bestsellers, though she has noticed a clear trend. “Recently, people prefer ordering bento cakes over bigger cakes. Whatever is trending, people usually go for that.”

People prefer quality over quantity, which, according to her, is why customers are choosing home bakers. “People are ready to spend more money on food for the quality and mostly for the looks. It’s the fact that it’s not made wholesale but with individual time and effort.”

Balancing a part-time degree with a growing business, however, comes with its own challenges. “Some days you have orders and some days you don’t. The back pain that comes with baking is insane.”