How Chennai cheesemakers are giving artisanal cheese an Indian identity

Cheese, Chennai-style

Unlike European regions where cheesemaking developed alongside local climates, milk and microbial environments over generations, Chennai's heat and humidity present a different set of challenges. Temperature and humidity can affect fermentation, moisture loss, rind development and ageing. But rather than attempting to recreate a European cheese exactly, Namrata says, “You cannot simply reproduce a European recipe and expect the same result. You have to understand the principle behind the style and adapt it to your milk, climate and conditions.”

For Chef Goku, who has worked with Kase across collaborations and pop-ups, that distinction matters. “The idea should be to understand the technique and then see what happens when that technique meets Indian milk, Indian climate and Indian terroir.”

And that experimentation can result in cheeses that look beyond the conventional cheese board.