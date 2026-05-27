How Chennai bartender Mohit Kothari turns cocktails into personalised storytelling experiences

“At Christ University, our classes were from 9 am to 4 pm. After that, we had the option to pursue additional certified courses. I took up journalism, coding and bartending,” he recalls. What started as a fun after-college activity soon became something more serious. “Three times a week, from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, I would learn bartending. Bars are energetic and social spaces, and I realised I really liked that environment.”

His growing interest in hospitality pushed him to think beyond the usual corporate route. Instead of pursuing an MBA, Mohit attended bartending school in Thailand. He enrolled at the European Bartender School in Thailand and earned a diploma in bartending. Back in Chennai, the youngster became part of the team behind Commune in T Nagar, where he worked across sales, operations, menu design and bar curation. However, the pandemic forced the team to shut the business. While it was a setback, it also opened another door. Guests who had tried his cocktails at Commune began approaching him for private events, weddings and other celebrations.