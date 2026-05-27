How Chennai bartender Mohit Kothari turns cocktails into personalised storytelling experiences

CHENNAI: For Mohit Kothari, bartending was never part of the original plan. Coming from what he calls a ‘typical Marwadi family’ that has been based in Chennai for over 40 years, Mohit followed a fairly conventional academic route. He studied BBA in Marketing at Christ University and later stepped into the corporate world in 2014. But somewhere between college classes and evening certification courses, he discovered a passion that would slowly shape a second career.
“At Christ University, our classes were from 9 am to 4 pm. After that, we had the option to pursue additional certified courses. I took up journalism, coding and bartending,” he recalls. What started as a fun after-college activity soon became something more serious. “Three times a week, from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, I would learn bartending. Bars are energetic and social spaces, and I realised I really liked that environment.”
His growing interest in hospitality pushed him to think beyond the usual corporate route. Instead of pursuing an MBA, Mohit attended bartending school in Thailand. He enrolled at the European Bartender School in Thailand and earned a diploma in bartending. Back in Chennai, the youngster became part of the team behind Commune in T Nagar, where he worked across sales, operations, menu design and bar curation. However, the pandemic forced the team to shut the business. While it was a setback, it also opened another door. Guests who had tried his cocktails at Commune began approaching him for private events, weddings and other celebrations.
“People would tell me they liked the cocktails I made and ask if I could curate drinks for their events,” he says. Slowly, Mohit moved into personalised cocktail experiences, where drinks became a reflection of the people celebrating. For one couple who spent most of their dates watching movies, he created cocktails inspired by popcorn. For another couple known for breakfast dates, he introduced hazelnut croissant flavours into the menu. “I want people to taste something they’ve never tasted before. But at the same time, it shouldn’t feel too complicated. It should connect with them emotionally,” he explains.
Today, the 32-year-old handles around five to six premium events in Chennai while also doing events in Coimbatore and Bengaluru. Though the business is seasonal, he approaches it with the structure and professionalism of his corporate background. “I don’t pitch myself as just a bartender. If I’m working with a business family or a company event, I do my homework. I read about the company and understand the audience. That seriousness makes me stand out,” he tells us.
According to him, Chennai’s market is unique. “Bengaluru is more open and experimental, while Chennai is conservative. But once people here trust you, they come back again and again. There’s a lot of repeat business.”
Mohit believes simplicity is key when it comes to cocktails. “The drinks I make are not very complex. Hospitality is the most important part of the experience,” he says. He is also flexible with clients, often extending service hours or creating larger menus if needed. Among his most requested cocktails are variations of Picante and Espresso Martini. “Picante is becoming very popular at weddings now. Mango picante, strawberry picante and many other versions. Espresso Martinis are also in demand, and clients often enjoy collaborating on flavours.”
Food pairing is another area he enjoys experimenting with. During a project in Puducherry for a resort group, he served an espresso martini infused with banana alongside banana chips. Another cocktail with cashew nuts was paired with salted and toasted cashews. “Flavour matters, but presentation matters equally. Garnish, visuals and pairing all add to the experience,” he says.
For Mohit, the biggest challenge is getting consistent work in a highly referral-driven industry. “Almost 95 per cent of my work comes from people seeing me at another event. Trust is everything in this business,” he says. While pricing conversations can sometimes be difficult, he believes the effort he puts into conceptualising menus, working closely with clients and managing the entire experience justifies the premium positioning he aims for. As someone balancing both corporate discipline and creative hospitality, Mohit represents a growing generation of bartenders who see cocktails not just as drinks, but as storytelling experiences.
I want people to taste something they’ve never tasted before. But at the same time, it shouldn’t feel too complicated. It should connect with them emotionally —Mohit