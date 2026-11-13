Maid arrested for stealing gold, diamond jewellery from house in Chennai

The arrested woman was identified as Raji alias Rajeswari (38), a resident of Lingam Street in Puzhal. Police recovered around 14¼ sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery, an 8.9-gram platinum ring, 92.8 grams of silver articles and three wristwatches from her.

According to police, Vijayakumar (64), who lives with his family in Surapet, lodged a complaint with the Puzhal police station stating that jewellery and other valuables kept in a cupboard at his house had gone missing.

His wife, Vasundhara Devi, a teacher, returned home from work on November 6, 2026, and discovered the theft. Four women were employed for domestic work at the house.