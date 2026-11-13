Maid arrested for stealing gold, diamond jewellery from house in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old domestic worker was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery, a platinum ring, silver articles and three wristwatches from a house in Surapet, Puzhal.
The arrested woman was identified as Raji alias Rajeswari (38), a resident of Lingam Street in Puzhal. Police recovered around 14¼ sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery, an 8.9-gram platinum ring, 92.8 grams of silver articles and three wristwatches from her.
According to police, Vijayakumar (64), who lives with his family in Surapet, lodged a complaint with the Puzhal police station stating that jewellery and other valuables kept in a cupboard at his house had gone missing.
His wife, Vasundhara Devi, a teacher, returned home from work on November 6, 2026, and discovered the theft. Four women were employed for domestic work at the house.
Following the complaint, a special team led by the crime inspector of Puzhal police station conducted an investigation. During questioning, Raji allegedly confessed to stealing the valuables when Vijayakumar was alone at home and momentarily distracted.
Police arrested her and recovered the stolen articles. She was produced before a court on November 12 and remanded in judicial custody.