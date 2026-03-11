Hotels, hostels trim menus, to cut down hours

CHENNAI: The stoppage of commercial LPG supplies has started affecting establishments across major cities in the State, with eateries, hostels and even old-age homes apprehensive about how long they can function uninterrupted. Hoteliers say there are no practical alternatives for large-scale cooking.
Following the notification on March 5 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, many suppliers and distributors have stopped supplying commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and food establishments, and restaurants across Chennai and Coimbatore are considering trimmed menu options or partial operating hours.
Major food chains in the State, including Sangeetha, Annapoorna and A2B, have acknowledged the crisis. In a statement, Sangeetha said it was reducing menu offerings to focus on essential items, and certain products would be available only during limited hours.
Hoteliers say available supplies can only last them a day or two. A manager at a popular eatery in Kilpauk said, "In two days, we will cut down on rice. Chinese items and several North Indian gravies will not be available. Suppliers have said there is no stock and we have to manage with what we have, " he said.
While small eateries are considering partial closures, hostels and PG accommodations in Chennai are already with trimmed menus.
Smaller eateries are considering partial closures. "We might close in the afternoon and function only during the morning and night, " said a worker of Sivas Hotel.
Chutney instead of sambar, one variety rice: Hostels tweak menus
In Chennai, street vendors say they are finding it difficult to procure cylinders. In parts of Anna Nagar, some afternoon roadside eateries remained shut as vendors struggled to obtain supplies. "Cylinders are not available and in the black market they are charging Rs 3,000 for one. I may have to shut shop," said Fathima, a street vendor.
Hostels and paying guest accommodations that provide food to residents have also started altering their menus. The Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and PG Welfare Association said they are reducing food items.
A representative of Skyhome Boys PG hostel in Thousand Lights, which houses around 40 residents, said meals were being simplified. "From tomorrow we will serve chutney instead of sambar in the morning and only one variety of rice in the afternoon," he said.
Old-age homes that run community kitchens are also seeking support. A caretaker at Pachayammal Trust said the home, which houses about 30 elderly residents, has reached out for help.
"A cylinder lasts three days for us. We have only two left, so we are asking well-wishers to bring home-cooked food," the caretaker said.
Following the disruption, the Union government invoked provisions under the Essential Commodities Act to regulate natural gas distribution. Under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, priority supply has been allocated to domestic PNG for households, CNG for transport, LPG production and essential pipeline operations. Restaurants and hotels are not among the priority sectors.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said a committee of three Executive Directors from oil marketing companies has been constituted to review requests for LPG supply to restaurants, hotels and other non-domestic sectors.