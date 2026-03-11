Hotels, hostels trim menus, to cut down hours

Hoteliers say available supplies can only last them a day or two. A manager at a popular eatery in Kilpauk said, "In two days, we will cut down on rice. Chinese items and several North Indian gravies will not be available. Suppliers have said there is no stock and we have to manage with what we have, " he said.

While small eateries are considering partial closures, hostels and PG accommodations in Chennai are already with trimmed menus.

Smaller eateries are considering partial closures. "We might close in the afternoon and function only during the morning and night, " said a worker of Sivas Hotel.