Hotel cashier held in Chennai for siphoning off Rs 31.5k

CHENNAI: A hotel employee was arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 31,500 from a private hotel in Perambur. The complainant, Loganathan (37) of Otteri, works as a supervisor at the hotel. While checking accounts recently, he noticed reduced cash inflow between March and April 2026 and questioned the cashier.
The cashier gave evasive replies, after which the management checked CCTV footage and found that the cashier had been siphoning cash in small amounts totalling Rs 31,500. Based on Loganathan’s complaint, the Sembium police registered a case and arrested the cashier, Deepak Kumar (20), a native of Gaya in Bihar.