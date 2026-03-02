Honouring loved one's dream: Class 12 girl takes board exam hours after mom passes away

The student, Manusree, from Vasanthavadi village near Madurantakam, is studying in Class 12 at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. Her father, Murugadas, is a farmer. Her mother, Karpagam, had been unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at JIPMER Hospital in Pondicherry.

Around 5 am on Monday (March 2), Karpagam passed away without responding to the treatment in the hospital. The news left Manusree and her family devastated. Coincidentally, Manusree was scheduled to write her first major paper on Monday.