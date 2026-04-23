Honouring India’s handmade traditions

CHENNAI: Aabharnam, a New Delhi-based craft foundation with a 75-year legacy in India’s textile world, will present Anvaya, an exhibition that explores Indian mythology through traditional art, craft, and textile practices.
Curated by Neha Verma, a textile collector and cultural curator, this three-day showcase will be held from April 28 to 30 at Amethyst.
It brings together rare, museum-quality pieces along with modern interpretations of techniques passed down by 18 master artisans.
The exhibition offers a close, focused experience for art lovers, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts, featuring heritage pieces and the makers behind India’s craft traditions.
Neha Verma says the exhibition shows that Indian art, craft and textiles can remain timeless when they are cared for with honesty and respect.
At a time when handmade traditions are under pressure from mass production and global uniformity, Anvaya stands as both a response and a responsibility towards the crafts and communities that have preserved them for generations.