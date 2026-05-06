Homeless Chennai girl refused Mexico visa, dropped from ‘Street Child Football World Cup’

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, the Street Child Football World Cup is held every four years at the same venue. This year, 29 teams from across the globe (16 girls’ and 13 boys’ teams) will participate in the event.

For this, the Chennai girls’ football team and the Punjab boys’ team will be representing India. And, the Indian teams have left for SCWC on Tuesday evening.

From Chennai, ten girls were selected; however, V Srimathi was not among them, even though she had been actively preparing to participate in SCWC.