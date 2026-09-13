Homebound: Chaturthi weekend exodus chokes GST Road

As traffic on Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Kilambakkam and Singaperumal Koil crawled, motorists were stranded in serpentine queues.

Vehicle movement along the GST Road increased significantly since Friday night, when the exodus from Chennai started.

Congestion was particularly severe near Kilambakkam, where buses entering the terminus took longer to turn around.

Besides, a steady stream of passengers crossing the GST Road to enter the terminus further choked the traffic flow.