Home guard volunteer grows cannabis on terrace in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested in Tondiarpet for cultivating a cannabis plant on his house terrace.
Police sources said that the arrested person had also worked as a home guard volunteer. Acting on a tip-off that cannabis was being grown on a house terrace, police kept the VOC Nagar 22nd Block under close watch.
Officers inspected a house, found a cannabis plant, nearly six feet tall, growing in a pot on the balcony and seized it.
The resident, identified as E Edwin George (35), was detained for questioning.
During the inquiry, he admitted to buying small quantities of cannabis from users, extracting seeds, and growing the plant in a pot for the past two months.
Police said Edwin was selected for the Home Guard in March and was posted in the North Zone. Probe revealed that Edwin is a graduate and had worked in a private firm.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.