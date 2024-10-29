Home decor ideas to illuminate your space

Floating diyas & candles

Consider creating a stunning display of floating diyas and candles fill a bowl with water and place the diyas and candles on the surface, allowing them to float. You can surround the bowl with rose petals and marigold flowers to enhance the aesthetic and add a touch of fragrance.

This centerpiece can be placed on your dining table or, if you opt for a larger bowl, place it at your entrance to greet guests with warmth and light.

Use plants as accent pieces

Incorporating aesthetic plants into your home decor can create a refreshing atmosphere. Arrange them in the corners of your rooms to bring a touch of nature indoors. Wrap twinkling fairy lights around the pots to create an inviting glow.

Consider using a variety of plants, such as succulents, ferns, or flowering species, to add texture and colour. You can also mix different pot styles and sizes for visual interest.

Decorate main door

Decorating your main door is a wonderful way to uplift the festive spirit. You can adorn it with flowers of your choice, creating a lovely entrance. For a classic look, consider making a small flower carpet with pink roses and jasmine.

Add some twinkling fairy lights to brighten the doorway, and hang traditional lanterns in various shapes, sizes, and colours. Some lanterns even cast beautiful kaleidoscopic patterns on your walls, adding an enchanting touch to your decor.

Focus on room corners

Don't forget to decorate the corners of your rooms for the party! Brighten up empty spaces or walls in your living room with lights, flowers, and decorative pieces.

Arrange them in interesting patterns, and consider placing lights around objects to create a cheerful atmosphere for the festival.

Light up the balcony & garden

Make sure your outdoor areas like balconies, gardens, and patios are well-lit for evening gatherings. String lights around the railingsor use LED lights to add a festive touch.

You can also create a cosy outdoor setting with beautifully decorated benches and chairs, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the festivities.