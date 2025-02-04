Hoax bomb threat aboard Lufthansa flight sends Chennai airport into a tizzy

CHENNAI: A bomb threat to a city-bound Lufthansa Airlines flight sent officials at the Chennai International Airport into a tizzy on Tuesday, but the call later turned out to be a hoax. This, in turn, caused the departing flight from Chennai to Frankfurt, Germany, to be delayed by almost two hours.

Despite a thorough search, which lasted for over an hour, no explosives were found on board. The threat was determined to be a hoax, though it caused a major stir at the airport, leading to inconvenience for passengers and a two-hour delay.

The flight, which was originally supposed to depart back to Frankfurt at 1.45 am, finally took off at 3.35 am, with 265 passengers on board.

Chennai airport police have registered a case and are investigating the source of the bomb threat. The situation has raised concerns over the increasing number of hoax threats targeting international flights.