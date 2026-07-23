History sheeters among 5 held with 42 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Flower Bazaar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police arrested five people, including history sheeters, for possession of ganja.
About 42 kg of ganja, 6 mobile phones, and an autorickshaw were seized.
While surveilling Jaffer Sarang Street at Parry's Corner based on a tip-off, the PEW team caught two men, Jeganathan (34) of Ponneri in Tiruvallur and Manojkumar (30) of Vyasarpadi, transporting ganja in an auto-rickshaw.
Police seized 11 kg of ganja, 3 mobile phones, and the auto-rickshaw from them.
Based on information from them, police arrested Murugan (26) of Vyasarpadi, Nandakumar (27) of Ponneri and Nagaraj (31) of Vyasarpadi and seized 30.91 kg of ganja and three mobile phones from them.
The gang had sourced ganja from Odisha. Jeganathan is a history sheeter with 11 cases, including attempt to murder and Murugan faces nine pending cases.