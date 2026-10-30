History sheeter writes ''contract murder'' ad on Chennai bus to frame rival, lands in jail

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly scribbling a fake contract murder advertisement on an MTC bus seat in an attempt to frame a rival gang member, police said on Thursday.
The accused, Zakir Hussain of Vyasarpadi, who faces ten criminal cases, scribbled the message alongside a sketch of a machete on a seat inside an electric bus.
According to police, the graffiti read, "Want to kill a rowdy in Vyasarpadi? Contact me", followed by the name and mobile number of his long-time rival, Vicky.
After a photograph of the seat went viral on social media, police registered a case and traced the phone number to Vicky.
During interrogation, Vicky denied writing the message, claiming someone was attempting to set him up.
Police then scanned CCTV footage from inside the bus, which showed Hussain writing the message on the seat.
Upon arrest, Hussain confessed that he committed the act in an inebriated state following a feud over a stolen mobile phone.
He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.