History sheeter writes ''contract murder'' ad on Chennai bus to frame rival, lands in jail

The accused, Zakir Hussain of Vyasarpadi, who faces ten criminal cases, scribbled the message alongside a sketch of a machete on a seat inside an electric bus.

According to police, the graffiti read, "Want to kill a rowdy in Vyasarpadi? Contact me", followed by the name and mobile number of his long-time rival, Vicky.

After a photograph of the seat went viral on social media, police registered a case and traced the phone number to Vicky.

During interrogation, Vicky denied writing the message, claiming someone was attempting to set him up.