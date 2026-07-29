History-Sheeter undergoing treatment at Chennai's Stanley hospital dies

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old history sheeter who was arrested two weeks ago and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal, died while undergoing treatment at the prison ward of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.
The deceased, Sudhakar of Anna Nagar, was allegedly involved in 37 criminal cases, including two murder cases. Police said a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him after he failed to appear before a court in connection with six pending cases.
Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Greater Chennai Police arrested Sudhakar at gunpoint from a hideout at Parivakkam near Poonamallee on July 13. While being imprisoned, Sudhakar complained of illness and was diagnosed with jaundice. He was subsequently shifted to the prison ward at Stanley Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Wednesday. Puzhal police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into his death.