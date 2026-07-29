History-Sheeter undergoing treatment at Chennai's Stanley hospital dies

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Greater Chennai Police arrested Sudhakar at gunpoint from a hideout at Parivakkam near Poonamallee on July 13. While being imprisoned, Sudhakar complained of illness and was diagnosed with jaundice. He was subsequently shifted to the prison ward at Stanley Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Wednesday. Puzhal police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into his death.