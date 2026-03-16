History sheeter shot dead in Police encounter in Chennai

CHENNAI: A history sheeter was killed in a police encounter in Madhavaram during the early hours of Monday. The deceased, identified as "Thoppai" Ganesan is a notorious history sheeter with several cases against him and was wanted in a home invasion case in Puzhal a month ago, in which a businessman's family was gagged and robbed at knifepoint.
The gang decamped with Rs.25 lakh in cash and 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house and arrests were made too, but Ganesan was said to have played a major part in the knifepoint robbery of the family.
A Police team had tried to apprehend him when he allegedly attempted to attack them and flee after which police opened fire.
The severely injured Ganesan was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared as brought dead.