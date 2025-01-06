History-sheeter murdered in Avadi, gang nabbed within 6 hours

CHENNAI: The Avadi Tank Factory police have arrested four men for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man at Avadi's Kanniamman Nagar on Sunday night.

The police said that the gang murdered the man due to previous enmity. Police identified the deceased as S Dinesh, who was facing over a dozen cases. The arrested men are M Santhosh alias Gunasekaran (27), R Solomon (19), P Sathish Kumar (20) and P Chandru (19). Dinesh was called to a spot in Kanniamman Nagar from his house on Sunday night. When he reached the place, the gang attacked him and fled as he collapsed. After some time, passersby found the body and alerted the police. Based on the inquiry, the police nabbed the gang within six hours of the incident.