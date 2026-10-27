History sheeter hacked to death in Indira Nagar

According to officials, Maithreyan was listed as a C-category history sheeter with multiple criminal cases. Last week, he had secured bail in a case with a condition to report at Mylapore police station every day. Around 11 am on Tuesday, he was returning from the station in his autorickshaw when he was intercepted by a gang.

Police said he attempted to escape but was chased down and attacked with sharp weapons. He collapsed on the spot with severe injuries.

Passersby alerted the police, who shifted him to a private hospital in Taramani, and doctors declared him as brought dead. Maithreyan's body was later moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.