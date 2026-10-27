History sheeter hacked to death in Indira Nagar

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old history sheeter was murdered in broad daylight in Adyar's Indira Nagar on Tuesday. The police identified the victim as Maithreyan, originally from Mylapore and currently residing in Tiruvanmiyur.
According to officials, Maithreyan was listed as a C-category history sheeter with multiple criminal cases. Last week, he had secured bail in a case with a condition to report at Mylapore police station every day. Around 11 am on Tuesday, he was returning from the station in his autorickshaw when he was intercepted by a gang.
Police said he attempted to escape but was chased down and attacked with sharp weapons. He collapsed on the spot with severe injuries.
Passersby alerted the police, who shifted him to a private hospital in Taramani, and doctors declared him as brought dead. Maithreyan's body was later moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.
Following his death, family members gathered at the hospital and held a brief protest, alleging they were not allowed to see the body immediately. Police said the delay was due to the mandatory procedures for transferring the body from a private facility to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, after which the family dispersed.
With the help of CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects and have detained three persons for questioning. Police said that the inquiry points to previous enmity between the victim and the accused group. Further investigations are under way.