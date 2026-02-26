History-sheeter hacked to death in drunken brawl

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death allegedly after a drunken brawl near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday night. Tiruvallur police said that they arrested four persons in connection with the murder.
The deceased was identified as Gokul. The police sources said that he was consuming liquor with friends at a vacant plot in Thandumanagar when an argument broke out among the group.
As the argument escalated into a brawl, the other members in the group ganged up and repeatedly attacked Gokul with weapons, inflicting cuts all over his body and fled the scene.
A passerby noticed the severely injured man and alerted the authorities, after which the police moved him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Police personnel, including Superintendent of Police Vivekanandha Shukla, visited the scene and conducted investigations.
Police initially suspected that Gokul may have been abducted before being killed. However, preliminary inquiries suggested that the murder was a result of a drunken brawl.
Police have arrested four persons - Sivakumar, Deena, Perarasu and Thiyagarajan, all from Thandumanagar, in connection with the murder. Further investigations are under way.