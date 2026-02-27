History-sheeter attacked in Saidapet; gang at large

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old history-sheeter was chased and brutally attacked by a group of six unidentified assailants in West Saidapet on Thursday evening.
The victim, Munis, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, is undergoing treatment. The attack occurred around 7 pm on Govindan Road, when Munis visited his wife in West Saidapet and was eating at a roadside food stall.
A gang surrounded him and attacked him. When he tried to flee, they chased him down and struck him repeatedly with sickles. He sustained multiple serious injuries to his head, hands, and legs before collapsing. As locals raised an alarm, the gang fled the scene.
A case has been registered. Munis is wanted in 16 pending cases, including charges of attempted murder and assault.