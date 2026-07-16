Man wanted in nine murder cases arrested from Pallikaranai hideout

CHENNAI: An history sheeter, wanted in connection with nine murder cases, was arrested by police at gunpoint near Pallikaranai on Wednesday (July 15).
The accused, identified as Silambarasan (31), has multiple cases registered against him, including nine murder cases, at Otteri Police Station in Vandalur and Guduvanchery Police Station.
Police said he had been absconding for a long time after failing to appear before courts in connection with the cases.
Acting on a court-issued arrest warrant, a special team from the Vandalur Otteri Police launched a search operation to trace the accused.
Based on specific intelligence, police located Silambarasan at his hideout near Pallikaranai in and surrounded him.
During the operation, he pointed an air gun and attempted to threaten the officers.
Police acted swiftly, overpowered the accused without injury, seized the weapon, and took him into custody.
Police are also taking steps to produce him before the appropriate court for further legal proceedings.