History-sheeter among 4 held for robbing techie in Chennai

CHENNAI: The CMBT police arrested four persons, including a history-sheeter with over 58 criminal cases, for allegedly assaulting and robbing a software engineer of his laptop and mobile phones near Arumbakkam.
Police identified the accused as Vignesh (30) of Mangadu, Thirupathi, Gautham and Sanjay Kumar - all in their 20's.
The victim, Shyam Dhan Ghoshal (30) of West Bengal, was staying at a hostel in Vadapalani and working at a software firm in Pudupet. On May 5, after finishing work, Shyam visited a hotel in Egmore and consumed alcohol. Later in the night, he booked a bike taxi to return to his hostel.
Police said Shyam got off the motorcycle near the 100-Feet Road in Arumbakkam and began walking towards his hostel in an intoxicated condition when the four accused intercepted him and robbed him.
After regaining his senses, Shyam realised that his belongings had been stolen and lodged a complaint. Police examined CCTV camera footage and identified Vignesh and his associates as the suspects. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.