History-sheeter among 4 held for robbing techie in Chennai

Police identified the accused as Vignesh (30) of Mangadu, Thirupathi, Gautham and Sanjay Kumar - all in their 20's.

The victim, Shyam Dhan Ghoshal (30) of West Bengal, was staying at a hostel in Vadapalani and working at a software firm in Pudupet. On May 5, after finishing work, Shyam visited a hotel in Egmore and consumed alcohol. Later in the night, he booked a bike taxi to return to his hostel.