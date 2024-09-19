Hindu outfit stages protest against IND vs BAN test match in Chennai

CHENNAI: Members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) led by its founder Arjun Sampath staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the cancellation of the ongoing India-Bangladesh test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

The protest was staged on Dams Road off Anna Salai after police denied permission to hold it near the venue of the match.

The protestors cited reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit on August 5.

They claimed the violence against the Hindu minorities persisted despite the appointment of Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as interim government head.

To prevent the protestors from marching towards the stadium, police teams diverted traffic and deployed personnel in the area.

The Hindu group relocated their demonstration to the Dams Road after authorities denied permission to hold the agitation at a venue closer to the stadium.