Hike in fee: Nursing students to pay double for training at Chennai Corporation-run health facilities

The fees were last revised by the State government in 2020 and adopted by the council in 2024. Before the 2020 revision, students were charged Rs 500 Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 respectively.

The 2024 council decision also highlighted difficulties in collecting the revised fees. The GCC had reported Rs 91.31 lakh in pending training fees from private nursing schools and colleges for the period between 2020 and 2023. The Council subsequently decided to waive the arrears while implementing the revised rates.

Communist parties have opposed the move. “It’s unfair to raise the fee within 2 years of the previous hike,” said CPM ward councillor R Jayaraman who also questioned the DMK-led Corporation for adhering to the GO.