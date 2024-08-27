Highways dept secy inspects site for construction of foot-over bridge near DMDK HQ

CHENNAI: Highways Department Secretary R Selvaraj on Tuesday inspected the site for construction of a foot-over bridge near the DMDK head office on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai at the Koyambedu Grade Separator to aid pedestrian safety.

The inspection by the highways department comes in the wake of the announcement made by Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu in the State Assembly that foot-over bridges with escalators would be built near the Koyambedu Grade Separator and the Velachery Railway Station bus stop for Rs 35.80 crore.

According to the highways department official, at present, there are no specific facilities for pedestrians to cross the road from near the DMDK office. "Several pedestrians cross the road haphazardly which results in accidents. Hence in the present year's budget announcement, it was decided by the state government to provide a foot-over bridge with escalator provision for safe pedestrian movement," Selvaraj said.

The work will commence shortly after obtaining the necessary administrative approvals.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer of the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the Highways Department inspected the ongoing construction of the elevated corridor from Teynampet to Saidapet, along with other officials from the department.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had inaugurated the construction work of the 3.2 km long elevated corridor on January 19.

Foundation work for the elevated corridor is in progress. It is expected to be completed by December 2025, the official noted.