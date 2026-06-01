Highest since launch: Over 1 lakh ride AC EMU services in May, a record since launch last year

CHENNAI: A year after the introduction of AC suburban train services in the city, it recorded its highest-ever monthly patronage in May, with more than 1.24 lakh passengers using the services operated between Chennai Beach, Tambaram and Chengalpattu.
According to data released by Chennai Division of Southern Railway, last month, 1,24,263 passengers travelled the AC EMU services, making it the first month since the service was introduced to cross the one lakh passenger mark.
A total of 4,32,462 passengers travelled on AC EMU services between January and May this year. Monthly ridership stood at 69,454 in January, 66,138 in February, 89,176 in March, 87,431 in April and 1,24,263 in May. It’s an increase from 36,832 passengers over April, a growth of nearly 42% within a month.
This sharp rise in ridership could also be an indication of commuters wanting for AC services with peak summer across the region. However, commuters are not all in for the pricing. “They should definitely reduce at least Rs 20. Up and down travel to Tambaram costs Rs 120 and that’s very expensive,” said Ravi Kumar, a commuter. “Once the summer heat lets up, I’ll opt for a normal EMU.”
At present, Southern Railway operates 10 AC EMU services on the Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu suburban corridor. The services were introduced as a premium alternative on one of the city's busiest suburban routes.