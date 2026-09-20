High taxes no guarantee for better amenities in Sriperumbudur

The growing industrial activity has brought more workers, vehicles and commercial activity to the region, increasing pressure on the existing civic infrastructure.

“Our area is growing rapidly in terms of industrial development and other activities. But when it comes to civic infrastructure, Sriperumbudur still lags behind,” said Sundar, a resident of Sriperumbudur. “There has been no significant development in basic amenities even after the town was upgraded to a municipality.”

Sriperumbudur is also a historic town known for the Ramanujar temple, and the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is located here. The municipality covers 19.39 sq km and has 15 wards, with more than 1 lakh people living in the area.

“One of the major concerns raised by residents is the shortage of cleanliness workers,” S Abishek, a resident. “Around 180 workers are required for sanitation-related work in the municipality, but there are fewer than 80 now. This shortage has resulted in garbage accumulating at several locations.”

Poor drainage is another major concern. Several residential streets do not have proper sewage and drainage facilities, resulting in wastewater overflowing onto roads. Residents fumed that stagnant wastewater and foul smells have become a regular problem in some neighbourhoods.

“Industries are growing rapidly, and the town is developing economically, but residential areas should also receive the same attention. People living here need proper roads, drainage and sanitation facilities,” said Karthiga, a resident.