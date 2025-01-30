High-quality Thailand ganja worth Rs 23 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized ganja worth over Rs 23 crore from three passengers at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off that hydroponic ganja was being smuggled into the city from Thailand, the air customs checked passengers who arrived from there on Tuesday. At midnight, officers intercepted three Indian passengers, including a woman who was visiting Thailand on a tourist visa. The officers found all three passengers were nervous and gave evasive replies.

A thorough individual search of their luggage revealed 24 packets of hydroponic ganja, weighing 23.48 kg valued at Rs 23.5 crore was seized and all three were arrested.

Initial investigation found that the passengers were sent as kuruvis to Chennai and a search is on to nab a man who sent them to Thailand.