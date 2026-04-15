High on ganja, gang rapes college student at her home near Minjur

CHENNAI: A group of youths, reportedly high on ganja, allegedly sexually assaulted a female college student at her residence near Minjur in Tiruvallur district, leading to protests outside the local police station.
The survivor resides at Vallur Walaja Nagar under the Avadi Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. When she was studying at home, a group of young men, reportedly under the influence of ganja, entered her residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
When the student attempted to escape, they attacked her with a machete, leaving her seriously injured. She has since been admitted to a private hospital, according to preliminary reports.
Sources added that she was supposed to write an examination on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, following the crime, the student's enraged relatives and locals gathered outside the Minjur police station and staged a protest, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.
Police have initiated an investigation and are reportedly working to identify and apprehend those involved.