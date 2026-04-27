High Court seeks officials' reply on plea alleging water leakage at CP Pavalavannan subway

Advocate SP Chockalingam of Saidapet filed the plea alleging that persistent water seepage in the CP Pavalavannan subway has resulted in frequent vehicular accidents, thereby posing a serious threat to public safety. Water seeps in from all sides of the subway. Seepage weakens the foundations, erodes the materials inside, and deteriorates the structural integrity of the subway, the petition read.

He further submitted that, in response to a prior representation, the Southern Railway attributed the seepage to a damaged metro water pipeline belonging to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, located above the subway. However, when approached for rectification, the Water Board reportedly denied the existence of any such damage to its pipeline.