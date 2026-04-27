High Court seeks officials' reply on plea alleging water leakage at CP Pavalavannan subway

CHENNAI: A petition was filed before the Madras High Court alleging that persistent water seepage in the CP Pavalavannan Subway in Saidapet has made it accident-prone. The court directed the authorities concerned to file their counter-affidavits.
Advocate SP Chockalingam of Saidapet filed the plea alleging that persistent water seepage in the CP Pavalavannan subway has resulted in frequent vehicular accidents, thereby posing a serious threat to public safety. Water seeps in from all sides of the subway. Seepage weakens the foundations, erodes the materials inside, and deteriorates the structural integrity of the subway, the petition read.
He further submitted that, in response to a prior representation, the Southern Railway attributed the seepage to a damaged metro water pipeline belonging to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, located above the subway. However, when approached for rectification, the Water Board reportedly denied the existence of any such damage to its pipeline.
The petitioner has therefore sought appropriate directions to the respondent authorities to identify and repair the pipeline, stop the seepage of water in the CP Pavalavannan Subway in Saidapet, and ensure safe passage for the public.
Upon hearing the matter, Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the Southern Railway, Greater Chennai Corporation, and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to file their counter-affidavits.