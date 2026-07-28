High Court seeks CBFC reply on Pappapatti portrayal in Jana Nayagan

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the chairperson and regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the producer and director of the film Jana Nayagan, to file their counter affidavits on a petition filed on behalf of the residents of Pappapatti village seeking removal of allegedly defamatory scenes from the film.
The petition, filed by M Chinnasamy on behalf of the residents of Pappapatti village in Usilampatti taluk of Madurai district, claimed that the opening and concluding portions of the film depict panchayat elections being held in Pappapatti village near Usilampatti, that the hands of those attempting to vote were chopped off, and that schoolgirls and women were subjected to violent attacks. The petitioner contended that these depictions are false.
When the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel, counsel for the petitioner, Vidhya Sagar, submitted that the film had wrongly portrayed the village as a caste-ridden and violence-prone area and sought a direction to remove the objectionable scenes.
The counsel further submitted that objections had been raised even when promotional material from the film surfaced on social media and that representations had been made seeking deletion of the village's name. However, the authorities had failed to consider them before certifying the film.
The counsel also requested the court to direct the authorities to examine the complaints submitted by the villagers and immediately remove the allegedly defamatory and violence-inciting scenes from the film. Pending removal of the objectionable scenes, the petitioner also sought an interim injunction restraining the screening of the film in theatres or on any other platform.
Appearing for the Union government, counsel Govindarajan submitted that the film refers to "Pappampatti" and not "Pappapatti". He further argued that the petitioner had admitted to watching the film on social media, which itself constituted an offence, and therefore the writ petition was liable to be dismissed.
Recording the submissions, the Bench directed the chairperson and regional officer of the CBFC, producer Venkat K Narayana and director H Vinoth to file their counter affidavits and adjourned the hearing.