High Court seeks CBFC reply on Pappapatti portrayal in Jana Nayagan

The petition, filed by M Chinnasamy on behalf of the residents of Pappapatti village in Usilampatti taluk of Madurai district, claimed that the opening and concluding portions of the film depict panchayat elections being held in Pappapatti village near Usilampatti, that the hands of those attempting to vote were chopped off, and that schoolgirls and women were subjected to violent attacks. The petitioner contended that these depictions are false.

When the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel, counsel for the petitioner, Vidhya Sagar, submitted that the film had wrongly portrayed the village as a caste-ridden and violence-prone area and sought a direction to remove the objectionable scenes.