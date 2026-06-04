High Court asks State government what hinders Tirupparankundram lamp lighting order

MADURAI: The Madurai Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday questioned the difficulties in implementing the earlier order of a single judge permitting the lighting of a lamp at the lamp post atop Tirupparankundram hill and directed the State government to inform the court of its decision.
Hearing appeals filed by the Madurai District Collector, Police Commissioner and Tirupparankundram temple executive officer, the Division Bench observed that authorities could attempt to implement the court order irrespective of the contempt proceedings pending in the matter.
"This is a democratic country. Public sentiments must be respected. What is the difficulty in implementing the order?" the judges asked.
The government counsel submitted that consultations with senior officials were underway regarding implementation of the court's directions and sought time to respond.
The Bench also permitted the Sikandar Dargah to file an impleading petition to place its views before the court.
Advocate Arun Swaminathan, appearing for petitioner Rama Ravikumar, submitted that he hoped the present State government would implement the order allowing the lighting of the lamp.
Recording the submissions, the Bench adjourned the hearing to June 22.
The case stems from an order passed by Justice GR Swaminathan in December last year directing that a lamp be lit at the lamp post on Tirupparankundram hill. As the order was not implemented, a contempt petition was filed against the Madurai District Collector, the Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and the temple executive officer.
Subsequently, the concerned officials filed appeals before a Division Bench seeking to set aside the proceedings initiated in the contempt case.
In March, the Division Bench had extended till June 4 the interim stay on the single judge's order permitting 10 persons, including Rama Ravikumar, to light the lamp atop the hill. The Bench had also stayed an order allowing a five-member group to conduct a puja near the lamp post.