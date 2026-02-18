High Command to decide on RS seat: TNCC chief

Addressing reporters at the Chennai airport, he alleged that the Election Commission was not functioning independently and claimed that the Rajya Sabha poll notification had been issued in haste. "What Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is what the Election Commission does, " he said.

On the prospects of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections, Selvaperunthagai said the matter would be discussed and decided by the All India Congress Committee leadership in consultation with alliance partners. "We will inform the media once a decision is taken, " he said.