Heist on Ananthapuri Express: Two held in West Bengal, Bihar for stealing diamonds worth Rs 3 cr

The arrested men have been identified as Amarnath Jaiswal (64), a notorious railway robber, and his associate Rajan Kumar.

While Jaiswal was arrested in Siliguri in West Bengal, Kumar was arrested in Patna in Bihar. Police recovered 4 lakh cash from Kumar. However, the stolen diamond jewellery has not yet been recovered.

Police are now searching for two more suspects – Ranjan Kumar and Ashok Kumar – who are believed to have been involved in the robbery.

Deepak Sanchetti (47), a resident of Vepery, works as a manager at a diamond and gold jewellery showroom in T Nagar. On July 23, he travelled from Madurai to Chennai on Ananthapuri Express carrying sample diamond jewellery worth around 3 crore in a bag.